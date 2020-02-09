Sunday February 9, 2020
Three credit unions sign up with Swiss banking software giant

Temenos says its technology will help the financial institutions to add thousands of extra customers

9th February, 2020
Capital Credit Union has set a target of attracting 10,000 new members over the next three years.

Banking software giant Temenos is entering the Irish credit union sector after signing a deal with three of the largest players in the market.

The Swiss firm has teamed up with Dublin’s Capital Credit Union, Tullamore Credit Union and Credit Union Plus in Meath to replace their ageing legacy systems with its software-as-a-service (Saas) offering.

The three partners are aiming to add thousands of extra customers and increase their loan book growth rates...

