Three credit unions sign up with Swiss banking software giant

Banking software giant Temenos is entering the Irish credit union sector after signing a deal with three of the largest players in the market.

The Swiss firm has teamed up with Dublin’s Capital Credit Union, Tullamore Credit Union and Credit Union Plus in Meath to replace their ageing legacy systems with its software-as-a-service (Saas) offering.

The three partners are aiming to add thousands of extra customers and increase their loan book growth rates...