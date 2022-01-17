Ten steps to save yourself at least €5,000 in 2022
From switching credit card provider to making your own sandwich in the morning, there are many ways you can keep more cash in your pocket for the things you want to do
The average amount spent every Christmas by adults in Ireland is a striking €965.80.
Although our spending was muted during lockdown in 2020, Ireland still trumps other European countries when it comes to spending on presents, food and socialising during the festive season.
As a result, January can leave your credit card feeling particularly vulnerable, and for those who only pay the minimum balance off their debt — that’s half of us — it would take...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Consumer watchdog to launch full investigation into AIB-Ulster Bank loan deal
AIB agreed to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank in June
Nama commission of investigation into Project Eagle sale extended again
The Taoiseach said ‘a number of developments’ outlined by the commission in its latest report had led to a further request for extension
Bridging lender Onate targets growth after securing €60m funding
Irish property lender sees itself garnering half of a €200 million short-term financing market here
Revenue rockets to $780m at Goldman Sachs’s Dublin office
The Wall Street behemoth’s Irish office is responsible for investment fund manager duties for the group’s European domiciled funds