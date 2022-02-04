Stripe tells EU politicians they should force banks to offer instant payments
Payments technology firm told policymakers that the slow rollout of instant payments was ‘making it very difficult to create a compelling experience for our increasingly pan-European users’
Stripe told Brussels policymakers that the rollout of instant payments across Europe was being held back by the slowness of some banks – including Irish institutions – to offer the service.
The $95 billion payments technology firm, founded by the Collison brothers, told politicians they must force banks to offer instant payments if the Single European Payment Area (Sepa) system is to become widely used across Europe.
A position paper prepared by the company said the...
