Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State would lose €7.5bn if it sold its bank shares now

Dept of Finance analysis says taxpayer has received €19.2bn from AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB after investing €29.4bn in the three lenders at height of crash

26th July, 2020
An analysis conducted by the Department of Finance showed that the state has received €19.2 billion in coupons, dividends and fees

The state would lose more than €7.5 billion on its recession-era investment in Irish banks if it sold its remaining stakes in the lenders at their current value.

An analysis conducted by the Department of Finance showed that the state has received €19.2 billion in coupons, dividends and fees from AIB, Bank of Ireland (BOI) and Permanent TSB (PTSB), having invested €29.4 billion at the height of the financial crisis.

The value of its remaining...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hall raised red flag about takeover of Pepper by rival Link

The mortgage debt campaigner complained to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission months after the €200m deal was announced

Ian Guider | 8 hours ago

Officials say efforts to reform public liability insurance have failed

Payouts in Ireland are almost four and a half times higher than in England and Wales, ministerial briefing shows

Peter O'Dwyer | 8 hours ago

We need housing tax law to work in theory and practice

Some loopholes in the existing Help-to-Buy scheme unfairly leave first-time buyers out in the cold

Tom Maguire | 1 week ago