State home loan scheme aims to help employees affected by Covid-19

Prospective homebuyers who have suffered a drop in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic but whose employers are known by local authority staff may be allowed draw down a state-backed mortgage earlier than other borrowers, according to the Department of Housing.

The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme (RIHL) provides affordable mortgages with a fixed interest rate to people who cannot gain mortgage approval through private lenders.

The scheme is administered by local authorities and was...