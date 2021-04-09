Subscribe Today
Financial Services

Square deal on the cards for Irish businesses, says firm’s European executive director

Jason Lalor says Square, a €94 billion payment tech company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, sees Ireland as much more than a test bed for expansion into Europe

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
9th April, 2021
Square deal on the cards for Irish businesses, says firm’s European executive director
Jason Lalor, European executive director of Square: ‘I’m always amazed by how big the talent pool is here. The quality of candidates in Ireland is as good as you get.‘ Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Patience suits Jason Lalor, and that’s probably just as well.

Square had already been in Dublin for three years when he began to lead its operations in Europe in late 2019, yet the payment tech firm is only now preparing to test its products in the Irish market.

Lalor has extensive experience across payments technology, previously working with American Express and Barclaycard. He led Mastercard’s digital and fintech business in Europe before taking up...

