SMEs shying away from new loans, says Ulster Bank boss

Small firms have shown little appetite to take on new loans, the chief executive of Ulster Bank has said in comments that raise doubts over the effectiveness of the state’s new credit guarantee scheme.
Jane Howard said that while more than 3,500 of the bank’s business customers had sought payment breaks, there was little interest in new borrowing, and that some firms which had used credit facilities were actually paying back debt.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team