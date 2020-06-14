Seaspray targets €1bn in assets over five years

Seaspray Private, the new wealth management firm launched last week by former stockbrokers and bankers, is targeting €1 billion of assets under management in the next five years.

Danny O’Leary, a former senior executive at Bank of Ireland’s private banking arm, is heading Seaspray’s push into wealth management. He said the company was seeking to manage the finances of charities, credit unions and SMEs as well as high net worth individuals and professionals....