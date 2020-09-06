RSA seeks 25 redundancies as part of cost-saving plan

RSA Insurance Ireland has begun a redundancy programme as part of cost-saving measures.

The London-listed firm is seeking 25 redundancies from its 600 staff in Dublin, Galway and Belfast and is also offering staff reduced hours.

The Irish arm of the company, which operates the 123.ie brand, recently reported profits of €31 million in the first half of the year partly due to fewer motor, workplace and public liability claims as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.