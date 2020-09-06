Sunday September 6, 2020
RSA seeks 25 redundancies as part of cost-saving plan

London-listed insurance firm is seeking redundancies and reduced hours from staff in Dublin, Galway and Belfast

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
6th September, 2020
“The recovery path from the pandemic itself is not yet certain, as well as its human and economic consequences” - Stephen Hester, chief executive officer

RSA Insurance Ireland has begun a redundancy programme as part of cost-saving measures.

The London-listed firm is seeking 25 redundancies from its 600 staff in Dublin, Galway and Belfast and is also offering staff reduced hours.

The Irish arm of the company, which operates the 123.ie brand, recently reported profits of €31 million in the first half of the year partly due to fewer motor, workplace and public liability claims as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

