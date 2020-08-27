Revenue at gambling giant grows by half during pandemic

Revenue at Flutter grew by 49 per cent to £1.52 billion in the first half of the year despite the shutdown of sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, this morning reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of £342 million for the six months to the end of June 2020. This compared to a 59 per cent increase on the figure of £216...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team