Revenue at gambling giant grows by half during pandemic

Revenue at Flutter grew by 49 per cent to £1.52 billion in the first half of the year despite the shutdown of sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, this morning reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of £342 million for the six months to the end of June 2020. This compared to a 59 per cent increase on the figure of £216...