Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Regaining customers’ trust will take banks ‘a very long time’, says watchdog

Chair of the Irish Banking Culture Board says banks are making an effort, but more is needed to repair their damaged reputation

9th February, 2020
Justice John Hedigan, chair of the Irish Banking Culture Board, said he was pleased with the buy-in of banks to the process of improving behaviour and practices

It will take “a very long time” for Irish banks to regain the trust of their customers, the banking culture watchdog has warned.

Justice John Hedigan, chair of the Irish Banking Culture Board, said he was pleased with the buy-in of banks to the process of improving behaviour and practices, but warned it would require more to repair the damaged relationship with customers.

The board was established in late 2018 following the tracker...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Three credit unions sign up with Swiss banking software giant

Temenos says its technology will help the financial institutions to add thousands of extra customers

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

AIB told to pay extra €300m over tracker scandal

Announcement of additional claims will unsettle a sector that has tried to draw a line under the episode

Ian Guider | 4 days ago

MEPs reject Irish candidate for regulator over his lobbying past

Gerry Cross misses out on top role at European Banking Authority following questions about his work for the Association for Financial Markets in Europe

Bloomberg Reporter | 2 weeks ago