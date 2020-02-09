Regaining customers’ trust will take banks ‘a very long time’, says watchdog

It will take “a very long time” for Irish banks to regain the trust of their customers, the banking culture watchdog has warned.
Justice John Hedigan, chair of the Irish Banking Culture Board, said he was pleased with the buy-in of banks to the process of improving behaviour and practices, but warned it would require more to repair the damaged relationship with customers.
The board was established in late 2018 following the tracker...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team