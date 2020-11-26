Put your tax liabilities on ice interest-free

Just think of the terms we’ve become familiar with this year that we never heard of before – TWSS, EWSS, CRSS and more – and all because of Covid-19.

The Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) was enhanced last week. In a press release, the Revenue Commissioners said it opened on November 1 and over €45.5 million had already been issued in payments.

Warehousing of tax liabilities is another recent development designed to assist businesses...