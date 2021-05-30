Problems at Dolphin Trust were revealed in 2019, recording shows
Recording of meeting shows difficulties were evident long before Irish investors realised the gravity of the situation
The extent of the problems at Dolphin Trust, the bust property group, was laid bare months before Irish investors knew how seriously things had gone wrong, a recording of a tense investor meeting in Singapore shows.
Irish people, many of whom were not experienced investors, entrusted €107 million of their cash and pension money to the German property fund, but were not fully aware until this year that it was in serious trouble and their...
