Pressure on new Davy chief over firm’s misleading of Central Bank

Political pressure is mounting on Bernard Byrne, the interim Davy chief executive, to explain his actions on the firm’s board as the stockbroker challenged the Central Bank investigation into double-dealing.

Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, has called for a wider inquiry into Davy and said that Byrne, the former AIB boss who was appointed deputy chief executive of Davy in 2019, needed to answer questions over the firm’s interactions with the...