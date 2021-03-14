Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Pressure on new Davy chief over firm’s misleading of Central Bank

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty calls for a wider inquiry into the embattled stockbroker, while the company could lose €100 million in value as a firesale is launched in the wake of the scandal

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th March, 2021
Pressure on new Davy chief over firm’s misleading of Central Bank
Davy: Events since the Central Bank’s €4.1 million fine was announced have caused concern about the stockbroker

Political pressure is mounting on Bernard Byrne, the interim Davy chief executive, to explain his actions on the firm’s board as the stockbroker challenged the Central Bank investigation into double-dealing.

Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, has called for a wider inquiry into Davy and said that Byrne, the former AIB boss who was appointed deputy chief executive of Davy in 2019, needed to answer questions over the firm’s interactions with the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Has the Department of Finance been taking the scenic route when it comes to bringing in the kind of tougher financial conduct legislation?

Donohoe on the back foot in the wake of Davy debacle

Financial Services Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
Davy on Dawson Street in Dublin 2: the stockbroker has a history of scandals Pic: Fergal Phillips

‘People did things that they probably wouldn’t, shouldn’t and couldn’t have done’

Financial Services Aaron Rogan 4 hours ago
Derville Rowland, the Central Bank’s director of financial conduct, declined to confirm whether the regulator will take action against any of the individuals involved in the Davy case

Five key takeaways as finance committee questions Central Bank over Davy case

Financial Services Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s former authoritarian president Islam Karimov: up to $300 million in corrupt payments to her were laundered through the IFSC in Dublin. Photo: Getty

Comment: Ireland is being used to launder the world’s dirty money and must take action

Financial Services John Devitt 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1