Pressure on Irish banks to open up to crypto firms
Up to now, Irish companies involved in cryptocurrency have been prevented from using certain Irish banking services
Irish banks may come under renewed pressure to open up their services to companies involved in digital assets and cryptocurrencies, following the commencement of new legislation.
Until now, Irish companies involved in cryptocurrency have found they are blocked from availing of certain Irish banking services.
Several crypto companies told the Business Post that the banks have cited concerns over a lack of anti-money laundering regulation as the reason.
