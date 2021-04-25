Subscribe Today
Financial Services

Pressure on Irish banks to open up to crypto firms

Up to now, Irish companies involved in cryptocurrency have been prevented from using certain Irish banking services

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
25th April, 2021
James and Peter Nagle, co-founders of Bitcove: couldn’t get bank account for firm in Ireland

Irish banks may come under renewed pressure to open up their services to companies involved in digital assets and cryptocurrencies, following the commencement of new legislation.

Until now, Irish companies involved in cryptocurrency have found they are blocked from availing of certain Irish banking services.

Several crypto companies told the Business Post that the banks have cited concerns over a lack of anti-money laundering regulation as the reason.

