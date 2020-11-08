Potential ‘wave of legal claims over mis-sold home loans’

A former senior banker has said he believes thousands of mortgage holders could be entitled to compensation for loans that were mis-sold to them.

Ben Hoey, formerly of Bank of Ireland and Merrill Lynch, said he was advising some 30 people who had taken cases to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) claiming misconduct by the bankers when their loans were granted.

Hoey has set up a new website – misselling.ie – for people...