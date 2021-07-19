Phil Hogan appointed to executive advisor role in decentralised finance legal assurance firm
Astra Protocol is a patented blockchain legal product that claims to facilitate easier and safer smart contracts and for decentralised finance products such as crypto currencies.
Phil Hogan has joined the board of Astra Protocol, a digital finance project, as an executive advisor, just under a year since he resigned as European Commissioner for Trade.
Astra Protocol is a new smart contract product platform from The Proof of Trust and Assurance, a Dublin-based company. Hogan was appointed to the advisory board of The Proof of Trust and Assurance in June, and has now been appointed as an executive advisor to...
