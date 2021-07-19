Subscribe Today
Phil Hogan appointed to executive advisor role in decentralised finance legal assurance firm

Astra Protocol is a patented blockchain legal product that claims to facilitate easier and safer smart contracts and for decentralised finance products such as crypto currencies.

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
19th July, 2021
Phil Hogan: ‘Decentralised finance is becoming increasingly prominent across the world, but the lack of robust, legal protection has hindered progress within major institutions.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Phil Hogan has joined the board of Astra Protocol, a digital finance project, as an executive advisor, just under a year since he resigned as European Commissioner for Trade.

Astra Protocol is a new smart contract product platform from The Proof of Trust and Assurance, a Dublin-based company. Hogan was appointed to the advisory board of The Proof of Trust and Assurance in June, and has now been appointed as an executive advisor to...

