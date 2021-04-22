Subscribe Today
Financial Services

Pearse Doherty raises ‘heartbreaking’ losses suffered by Irish Dolphin Trust investors

Sinn Féin finance spokesman asks in Dáil why Central Bank took no action

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
22nd April, 2021
Pearse Doherty raises ‘heartbreaking’ losses suffered by Irish Dolphin Trust investors
Pearse Doherty said over 1,800 people in Ireland had invested sums such as €20,000, €30,000 and €40,000 in the Dolphin Trust. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Until now, the only “Dolphin Trust” mentioned in Leinster House in recent months was the Irish Whale and Dolphin Trust.

However, the Business Post has been regularly featuring stories about the collapsed German property fund called Dolphin Trust where thousands of Irish people fear their money has been lost.

The issue has now been raised on the floor of the Dáil...

