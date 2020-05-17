Tuesday May 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pain on the way as banks and borrowers brace themselves

The payment holidays currently offered to mortgage and small business customers until the end of September will be the last blanket forbearance measures put in place for borrowers

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
17th May, 2020
As painful as the impact of the decisions banks will have to make about the viability of customers’ loans, this will not be a pain-free economic crisis for the lenders themselves either

By the end of last week the running total by the main banks from the economic fallout of Covid-19 on their loans books exceeded €500 million. As large as the number seems, it is about to get much bigger in the coming months, as the banks get down to the hard work of quantifying the individual loans that will go sour.

As revealed by the Business Post earlier this month, and confirmed by banks...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Insurance body sets up tracker to log how it is supporting customers during pandemic

Move comes after Minister Donohoe met with insurers to seek ‘forbearance’ on behalf of policyholders across industry

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

March vehicle ‘off-road’ declarations up 25% on same period last year

Figures from the Department of Transport showed 16,078 vehicles were declared off the road last month

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 month ago

Watchdog criticises selected audits at EisnerAmper and EY

Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority finds ‘significant’ deficiencies’ at EisnerAmper Ireland

Daniel Murray | 1 month ago