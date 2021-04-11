NTMA paid Davy €14.2m in seven years before Anglo Irish bond scandal
The agency later terminated the stockbroker’s authority to act as main dealer in government bonds after it was fined heavily for double-dealing
Davy was paid €14.2 million by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) before it was forced to shut its bonds desk in the wake of the scandal around double-dealing, new figures show.
The NTMA withdrew Davy’s authority to act as primary dealer in government bonds last month after the stockbroker was fined €4.13 million for four market breaches relating to the 2014 trade of an Anglo Irish Bank bond.
Davy announced the closure of...
