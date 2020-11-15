Sunday November 15, 2020
NatWest to take even greater control of Ulster Bank’s operations in North

Lender says there will be no changes to day-to-day banking at Ulster Bank as separate strategic review of its presence in Republic unlikely to be completed for some time

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
15th November, 2020
Ulster Bank is the second largest bank in the North behind Danske Bank in a market that is dominated by just four lenders

NatWest Group has moved to take even greater control of Ulster Bank’s Northern Ireland operations.

The British bank has applied to the High Court in Belfast to transfer Ulster’s business in the North to its main National Westminster Bank subsidiary. NatWest said the move, begun in the courts last week, is to streamline the way it conducts business in Northern Ireland.

“This proposed transfer will help to simplify the governance processes...

