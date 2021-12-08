Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Nama commission of investigation into Project Eagle sale extended again

The Taoiseach said ‘a number of developments’ outlined by the commission in its latest report had led to a further request for extension

Cónal Thomas
8th December, 2021
Nama commission of investigation into Project Eagle sale extended again
The commission has to date spent approximately €3.75 million, excluding third party legal costs that have been incurred but not yet paid

The commission of investigation into the National Asset Management Agency’s sale of its Northern Ireland portfolio has been extended again, until March 2022.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that he has granted the commission, which was established in 2017 to look at the sale of the Project Eagle loan portfolio, a further extension following submission of its 12th interim report.

The commission, whose sole member is Judge John Cooke, had been granted a further...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dan Gandesha, a British entrepreneur, provides property bridging loans up to the value of €2 million to small and midsized investors Picture: Fergal Philips

Bridging lender Onate targets growth after securing €60m funding

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer
After Britain voted to leave the EU, Goldman Sachs bosses decided to move its operation to Dublin

Revenue rockets to $780m at Goldman Sachs’s Dublin office

Financial Services Killian Woods
The Association of Personal Insolvency Practitioners is understood to have been aggrieved at the inclusion of just a small number of personal insolvency practitioners in a letter sent by Start Mortgages to borrowers.

PIPs accuse Start Mortgages of ‘veiled intimidation’ over letters

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer
The new centre of excellence and the roadmap will be announced today by Paschal Donohue, the Minister for Finance, as part of Climate Finance Week Ireland, which is organised by Sustainable Finance Ireland and the Department of Finance. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Centre of excellence for sustainable finance to be launched this week

Financial Services Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1