Nama commission of investigation into Project Eagle sale extended again
The Taoiseach said ‘a number of developments’ outlined by the commission in its latest report had led to a further request for extension
The commission of investigation into the National Asset Management Agency’s sale of its Northern Ireland portfolio has been extended again, until March 2022.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that he has granted the commission, which was established in 2017 to look at the sale of the Project Eagle loan portfolio, a further extension following submission of its 12th interim report.
The commission, whose sole member is Judge John Cooke, had been granted a further...
