Motor insurance firms ‘made profits of €130 million in 2018’

Brokers and lawyers earned hundreds of millions of euro from the motor insurance market in 2018 while insurers made handsome profits of almost €130 million, an analysis has found.
Insurers paid out €580 million in compensation, a little more than 40 per cent of their total income, and took home €128.84 million in profits for the year.
Brokers alone earned €120 million in commissions while lawyers' fees totalled €130.3 million.
