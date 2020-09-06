Mortgage-to-rent body raises €26m via immigrant investor scheme

I Care, the mortgage-to-rent housing body, has raised more than €26 million using the immigrant investor programme.

David Hall, the founder of I Care, said the influx of cash has meant the organisation will be able to speed up the rate at which it acquires homes from banks, which are then rented back to the original borrower.

Hall said the money came from Chinese investors who donated a minimum of €400,000 using the Immigrant Investor...