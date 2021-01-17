Mortgage rules raise doubts over shared equity housing scheme
Plan to help first-time buyers may clash with retail banks’ obligations under existing mortgage rules
The country’s main retail banks may be precluded from participating in the government’s proposed €75 million shared equity housing scheme under the Central Bank of Ireland’s existing mortgage rules, the Business Post has learned.
The Affordable Purchase Shared Equity Scheme has been touted by Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, as a means of bridging the gap between what buyers can afford and the cost of a home....
