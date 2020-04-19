March vehicle ‘off-road’ declarations up 25% on same period last year

The number of vehicles officially declared as being off the road spiked by more than 25 per cent in March compared with the same month a year ago.

Figures obtained from the Department of Transport showed that 16,078 vehicles were declared off the road last month – a 27 per cent increase on the 12,615 declarations processed 12 months earlier.

The previous month showed a slight increase on an annual basis, with 13,186 declarations made compared to 12,040 in February...