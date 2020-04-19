Sunday April 19, 2020
March vehicle ‘off-road’ declarations up 25% on same period last year

Figures from the Department of Transport showed 16,078 vehicles were declared off the road last month

19th April, 2020
Figures obtained from the Department of Transport showed that 16,078 vehicles were declared off the road last month. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The number of vehicles officially declared as being off the road spiked by more than 25 per cent in March compared with the same month a year ago.

Figures obtained from the Department of Transport showed that 16,078 vehicles were declared off the road last month – a 27 per cent increase on the 12,615 declarations processed 12 months earlier.

The previous month showed a slight increase on an annual basis, with 13,186 declarations made compared to 12,040 in February...

