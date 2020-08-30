Sunday August 30, 2020
Main banks could pool tech knowledge to stave off challengers like Revolut

Joint venture could speed up payments and transactions, which are key services that have helped rivals attract over one million Irish customers

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
30th August, 2020
Revolut launched open banking recently which allows customers to connect other bank accounts to the Revolut app to see all of their financial details in one place

The country’s main banks have held talks about a possible technology joint venture to counter the rise of challenger banks such as Revolut.

Banking sources told the Business Post that the main lenders believed a joint venture to speed up payments and transactions would allow them to regain the edge over the challenger banks, which have quickly amassed well over one million Irish customers.

The venture was discussed before Covid-19 forced the banks...

