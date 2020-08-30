Main banks could pool tech knowledge to stave off challengers like Revolut

The country’s main banks have held talks about a possible technology joint venture to counter the rise of challenger banks such as Revolut.
Banking sources told the Business Post that the main lenders believed a joint venture to speed up payments and transactions would allow them to regain the edge over the challenger banks, which have quickly amassed well over one million Irish customers.
The venture was discussed before Covid-19 forced the banks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team