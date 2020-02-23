Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Latest results will lay down a marker for the big banks

Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and AIB all release their financial results this week, with each bank facing a different set of challenges for the coming year

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
23rd February, 2020
3
Francesca McDonagh: the Bank of Ireland chief executive is attempting to bring BoI through the biggest technology overhaul it has faced. Picture: Maura Hickey

Every year brings a different challenge for Irish banks. In 2017, it was the dam bursting on the true scale of the tracker mortgages. In 2018, it was about pressure brought to bear on them to reduce their non-performing loans. And in 2019, it was about coping in an environment where interest rates are remaining much lower for longer.

What will 2020 bring for the Irish financial sector? In the coming days, we’re about to find out, as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EU reviewing post-Brexit relocation of British firms within eurozone

Securities regulator wants to make sure British companies on the move are substantive businesses

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Regaining customers’ trust will take banks ‘a very long time’, says watchdog

Chair of the Irish Banking Culture Board says banks are making an effort, but more is needed to repair their damaged reputation

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 weeks ago

Three credit unions sign up with Swiss banking software giant

Temenos says its technology will help the financial institutions to add thousands of extra customers

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 weeks ago