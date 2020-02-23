Latest results will lay down a marker for the big banks

Every year brings a different challenge for Irish banks. In 2017, it was the dam bursting on the true scale of the tracker mortgages. In 2018, it was about pressure brought to bear on them to reduce their non-performing loans. And in 2019, it was about coping in an environment where interest rates are remaining much lower for longer.

What will 2020 bring for the Irish financial sector? In the coming days, we’re about to find out, as...