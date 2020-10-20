Tuesday October 20, 2020
Lack of regulation at fund management companies is ‘unacceptable’

Central Bank review raises serious concerns about the failure of many FMCs to implement rules for governance

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
20th October, 2020
An 18-month review by the Central Bank of the Framework for Governance, Management and Oversight in Fund Management Companies found that a significant number of firms had not implemented the regulations. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A large portion of fund management companies (FMCs) in Ireland have not implemented new regulatory requirements around governance, a situation the Central Bank has said is “unacceptable” and raises “serious concern”.

An 18-month review by the Central Bank of the Framework for Governance, Management and Oversight in FMCs found that a significant number of companies had not implemented the regulations.

The review also found that the vast majority of FMCs did...

