KPMG boss: Younger workers need more time in the office than older staff
Younger staff have missed out on mentoring, networking and collaborating opportunities over pandemic, says Seamus Hand, managing partner, KPMG
Younger workers will be expected to be in the office more often than more experienced staff under KPMG’s hybrid working model, Seamus Hand, managing partner of the professional services firm’s Irish division, has said.
Hand said that while there was no “one-size-fits-all” model of hybrid working, new recruits have missed out on learning from senior colleagues during the pandemic.
“It’s something we've been quite worried about,” he said....
