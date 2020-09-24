KBC fined €18.3m for serious failures over tracker customers

The Central Bank has fined KBC Bank more than €18 million over serious failures which had a devastating impact on some of its tracker mortgage customers.

KBC has admitted to12 regulatory breaches which affected 3,741 customers’ accounts from 2009 to October 2019.

The Central Bank said the €18,314,000 fine was at the “highest end of its sanctioning powers” which reflected “the gravity with which the Central Bank views KBC’s failures”.