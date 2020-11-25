Wednesday November 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Insurers are ‘acutely aware of their obligations’, says industry chief

Insurance Ireland’s Moyagh Murdock says member companies are paying out on business interruption claims ‘where they are warranted’

25th November, 2020
Moyagh Murdock, chief executive of Insurance Ireland: ‘A fair outcome has to be fair for the policyholder and all other policyholders.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Insurers “across the board” are paying out on valid business interruption claims arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the industry’s lobby group has claimed.

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive of Insurance Ireland, told the Business Post that insurance companies were engaging with their business insurance customers and honouring valid claims.

“I do know that, on an individual insurer basis, they are dealing with business interruption claims; they’re liaising...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

NatWest to take even greater control of Ulster Bank’s operations in North

Lender says there will be no changes to day-to-day banking at Ulster Bank as separate strategic review of its presence in Republic unlikely to be completed for some time

Ian Guider | 1 week ago

Rubber set to hit the road on EU’s tough disclosure rules

Non-compliance wih the DAC6 law means penalties of up to €500 per day per undisclosed transaction. The first disclosures will have to be made early next year

Tom Maguire | 1 week ago

Making It Work: Visa partnership boosts rollout of loyalty app

Belfast start-up LoyalBe’s platform allows smaller retailers to automatically award points and rewards to customers paying by card

Elaine O'Regan | 2 weeks ago