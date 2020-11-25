Insurers are ‘acutely aware of their obligations’, says industry chief

Insurers “across the board” are paying out on valid business interruption claims arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the industry’s lobby group has claimed.

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive of Insurance Ireland, told the Business Post that insurance companies were engaging with their business insurance customers and honouring valid claims.

“I do know that, on an individual insurer basis, they are dealing with business interruption claims; they’re liaising...