Insurance Ireland boss says sector is in ‘real period of turmoil’

Moyagh Murdock has taken up her role as the chief executive of Insurance Ireland at a difficult time for the industry, and she knows it.
There is “real turmoil” in the sector, she told the Business Post in an interview.
“I’ve obviously come in at a time when the insurance sector is front and centre in political, public and industry discourse, so I think you’d have to be honest that the non-life or...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team