Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Insurance body sets up tracker to log how it is supporting customers during pandemic

Move comes after Minister Donohoe met with insurers to seek ‘forbearance’ on behalf of policyholders across industry

10th May, 2020
The measures were agreed to by insurers following meetings in April with Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance

Insurance Ireland has agreed to establish an “activity tracker” to log supports that its members have given to their customers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Business Post has learned.

A number of major insurers last month agreed to a common set of measures to help policyholders affected by the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

These included a reduction in employer’s liability, public liability and commercial motor...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

March vehicle ‘off-road’ declarations up 25% on same period last year

Figures from the Department of Transport showed 16,078 vehicles were declared off the road last month

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 weeks ago

Watchdog criticises selected audits at EisnerAmper and EY

Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority finds ‘significant’ deficiencies’ at EisnerAmper Ireland

Daniel Murray | 1 month ago

AIB and Bank of Ireland scrap €400m dividends

Decision follows ECB advice and will deprive the Exchequer of more than €180m

Ian Guider | 1 month ago