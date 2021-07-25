Ian Guider: Moneylending doesn’t need a revamp, it needs to be replaced

At the end of June, Provident Financial, the British-based doorstep lender, left a parting gift to its Irish customers. The company wrote off all of the estimated €21 million of loans still owed to it by thousands of borrowers.

Most of the outstanding balances were for under €500, but for those with loans above that, the extra benefit was the decision to clear their credit histories. It’s small change for Provident in the context of...