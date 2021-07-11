Ian Guider: Has the shift from regulatory light touch to hard line gone too far?
High street European banks won’t fill the gap left by Ulster Bank and KBC: digital challengers and start-ups will be needed for that
Even though he was wearing a mask, it was not hard to see the smile on Emmanuel Macron’s face as he officially unveiled JP Morgan’s new trading hub near the Louvre in Paris at the end of June. Some 440 traders are joining the US bank’s latest European outpost in the French capital, having fled London because of Brexit.
The spoils of Brexit haven’t been all that much in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lengthy review into Davy continues as more clients drift away
CRH has followed Kerry Co-op in distancing itself from the broker, following the record €4.1 million Central Bank fine for breaches of market rules
Central Bank hired EY to assist with Prepaid Financial Services inquiry
The financial regulator raised concerns over governance, anti-money laundering measures and counter-terrorism issues at the company, which was sold by its Irish founders last year
Central Bank could clamp down on global real estate funds
The bank’s governor Gabriel Makhlouf has cited concerns over the Irish economy’s exposure to risk from vulnerabilities in the sector
Vizor targets €18m in revenue this year after takeover by global firm
The Irish tech company provides software to financial regulators and has been acquired by German firm BearingPoint RegTech for an undisclosed sum