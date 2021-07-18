Hobbs to publish novel ‘like Da Vinci Code’

Eddie Hobbs, the well-known author and financial adviser, has said he has secured a publishing deal for a novel that he has described as “like The Da Vinci code” but set in 14th-century France and Ireland.

Hobbs told the Business Post that he began writing the book during lockdown and that he has since been signed to a publisher.

He said that the book, The First Heresy, spans about 1,300 years of history...