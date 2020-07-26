Hall raised red flag about takeover of Pepper by rival Link

The mortgage debt campaigner David Hall complained to the competition authority about the takeover of the credit servicing firm Pepper by its rival Link.

Hall wrote to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) last April, months after the €200 million deal was announced.

Link and Pepper both manage loan portfolios on behalf of a number of banks and vulture funds. Credit servicing firms manage the day-to-day relationship between funds who buy loan books and...