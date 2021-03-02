Goodbody staff will still get bonuses as €135m takeover by AIB is approved

Goodbody will continue to pay its staff bonuses despite the €135 million acquisition of the stockbroker by AIB.

Paschal Donohoe gave his backing on Tuesday to the majority state-owned bank’s takeover of Goodbody, which is 51 per cent owned by Fexco, the Kerry-based financial services company.

The Minister for Finance said the €500,000 pay cap on bankers’ pay would remain in place despite the deal.