Goodbody staff will still get bonuses as €135m takeover by AIB is approved
Stockbroker will not be subject to 89 per cent bonus tax but bankers’ pay cap will stay in place as part of deal, Minister for Finance says
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Goodbody will continue to pay its staff bonuses despite the €135 million acquisition of the stockbroker by AIB.
Paschal Donohoe gave his backing on Tuesday to the majority state-owned bank’s takeover of Goodbody, which is 51 per cent owned by Fexco, the Kerry-based financial services company.
The Minister for Finance said the €500,000 pay cap on bankers’ pay would remain in place despite the deal.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Davy hit with record €4.1m fine for market breaches
The penalty over an Anglo Irish Bank bond trade is the largest ever issued to a stockbroker in Ireland
Bank of Ireland to shutter a third of its branch network across the island
Some 88 branches in the Republic and 15 in Northern Ireland will be closed this year
Changes to EIIS would benefit us all
Some may question seeking additional tax incentives or improving existing ones like the Employment Investment Incentive Scheme at a time like this, but that’s exactly when they’re most needed
Billy Kelleher: Digitisation of financial services requires complex and clever regulation
As the financial and digital sectors become ever more intertwined, the risks become greater, and a balance is needed between effective oversight and an open and attractive EU