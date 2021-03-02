Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Goodbody staff will still get bonuses as €135m takeover by AIB is approved

Stockbroker will not be subject to 89 per cent bonus tax but bankers’ pay cap will stay in place as part of deal, Minister for Finance says

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee
2nd March, 2021
Goodbody staff will still get bonuses as €135m takeover by AIB is approved
Goodbody staff bonuses will be unaffected by the 89 per cent tax on bonuses that has applied at AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB since the financial crash

Goodbody will continue to pay its staff bonuses despite the €135 million acquisition of the stockbroker by AIB.

Paschal Donohoe gave his backing on Tuesday to the majority state-owned bank’s takeover of Goodbody, which is 51 per cent owned by Fexco, the Kerry-based financial services company.

The Minister for Finance said the €500,000 pay cap on bankers’ pay would remain in place despite the deal.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Davy ‘fell well below the standard required in meeting its regulatory obligations in relation to conflicts of interest and personal account dealing’, according to the Central Bank

Davy hit with record €4.1m fine for market breaches

Financial Services Donal MacNamee 3 hours ago
Bank of Ireland swung into a loss of €374 million in 2020, compared with a prior year profit of €748 million. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland to shutter a third of its branch network across the island

Financial Services Ian Guider 1 day ago
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe promised during his Budget 2021 speech an assessment of how the EIIS could be enhanced in light of the pandemic and to ensure business supports remained ‘efficent and responsive’

Changes to EIIS would benefit us all

Financial Services Tom Maguire 2 days ago
The EU’s Digital Operation Resilience Act, a proposal for a regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector, is ambitious and far-reaching

Billy Kelleher: Digitisation of financial services requires complex and clever regulation

Financial Services Billy Kelleher 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1