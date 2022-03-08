Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Gender diversity in financial services sector ‘remains insufficient’

Report from Central Bank of Ireland found female representation among senior role appointees stood at 31 per cent in 2021

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
8th March, 2022
Gender diversity in financial services sector ‘remains insufficient’
Female representation at board level rose from 22 per cent in 2020 to 28 per cent in 2021. Picture: Getty

Gender diversity at senior levels in the financial services sector is increasing but “remains insufficient”, according to the latest Central Bank of Ireland Demographic Analysis Report .

The annual report, which the Central Bank began releasing in 2017, is derived from applications for Pre-Approved Control Function (PCF) roles made to the Irish finance watchdog, which must approve senior-level appointments made at regulated firms. It analyses PCF applications submitted to the Central Bank since 2012,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The database will be accessible by the Garda financial intelligence unit (FIU) who can search and retrieve information contained in it.

Account holders’ name, address and date of birth to be held as part of Central Bank database

Financial Services Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Stripe, founded by John and Patrick Collison, said the rollout of instant payments was being hampered in Europe by the fact that some banks were not offering the service. Picture: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Stripe tells EU politicians they should force banks to offer instant payments

Financial Services Donal MacNamee
Switch your credit card balance to a more competitive rate if you’re not going to pay your balance every month. Picture: Getty

Ten steps to save yourself at least €5,000 in 2022

Financial Services John Lowe
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation to establish if the proposed deal could lead to a lessening of competition in the State. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Consumer watchdog to launch full investigation into AIB-Ulster Bank loan deal

Financial Services Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1