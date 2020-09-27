Former FBD chief says small firms will always need insurers

Small businesses will always need insurers to protect them from risks and potential “ruin”, Fiona Muldoon has said.

Discussing the resiliency of the Irish financial services sector, Muldoon, the former chief executive at FBD, said she believed SMEs would never be able to trade without insurers assuming some of the risks associated with doing business.

“I've been in financial services in Ireland over a number of very interesting years, including the [financial] crisis...