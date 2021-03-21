Former Davy chief executive quits board of Home Instead
Tony Garry, who retired from the troubled stockbroking firm in 2014, is one of 16 former executives linked to a controversial bond deal in that year
Tony Garry, the former chief executive of equities house Davy Stockbrokers, has stepped down from the board of Home Instead, the multimillion-euro senior care business where he is also an investor.
Garry is no longer on the board of Clinical Home Care Services Ltd, the company behind Home Instead Ireland, its chief operations officer Shane Jennings confirmed.
He departed his directorship last week following the escalating scandal around a Central Bank fine at Davy, where...
