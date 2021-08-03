Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Financial sector executives could be suspended for 30 months while being investigated

The new rule increasing the maximum suspension from six months is part of legislation to introduce tougher penalties for individual executives in the sector

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd August, 2021
Financial sector executives could be suspended for 30 months while being investigated
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, secured cabinet approval for tougher penalties for individual executives in the financial sector last week

Senior executives in banks, insurance companies and investment firms who are being investigated by the Central Bank could face suspensions of up to two and a half years while the probes are being carried out.

This represents a substantial increase on the current maximum suspension of six months for an individual who is under investigation.

The Central Bank will still be able to suspend executives for only six months initially but will then be able...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said the main purpose of the legislation was to improve approve accountability in the financial sector. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Draft legislation brings individual accountability for financial sector misconduct a step closer

Financial Services Michael Brennan 1 week ago
It’s an awful indictment that, in 2021, we still have quite a number of citizens who are still outside the mainstream financial system, dependent on short-term, high-cost finance.

Ian Guider: Moneylending doesn’t need a revamp, it needs to be replaced

Financial Services Ian Guider 1 week ago
Phil Hogan: ‘Decentralised finance is becoming increasingly prominent across the world, but the lack of robust, legal protection has hindered progress within major institutions.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Phil Hogan appointed to executive advisor role in decentralised finance legal assurance firm

Financial Services Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
Eddie Hobbs: “I suppose you’d describe it as a bit like The Da Vinci Code, but set in the early 14th century between France and Ireland.

Hobbs to publish novel ‘like Da Vinci Code’

Financial Services Barry J Whyte 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1