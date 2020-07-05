Financial regulator to create framework for market-based finance sector

The Central Bank will develop a regulatory framework to oversee the non-bank financial sector, as already exists for traditional banks, Gabriel Makhlouf, the Central Bank Governor, has said.

Speaking at an online event with European think-tank Bruegel early last week, Makhlouf said the financial regulator would establish a macroprudential framework for the non-bank or market-based finance sector.

Maklhouf has previously raised concerns about the “shadow banking” sector in Ireland, but last week for the first...