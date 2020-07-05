Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Financial regulator to create framework for market-based finance sector

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf says Irish financial system needs to ‘get ahead of the curve’ and assess risks

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th July, 2020
Gabriel Makhlouf: ‘shadow banking’ concerns

The Central Bank will develop a regulatory framework to oversee the non-bank financial sector, as already exists for traditional banks, Gabriel Makhlouf, the Central Bank Governor, has said.

Speaking at an online event with European think-tank Bruegel early last week, Makhlouf said the financial regulator would establish a macroprudential framework for the non-bank or market-based finance sector.

Maklhouf has previously raised concerns about the “shadow banking” sector in Ireland, but last week for the first...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dilosk in talks to sell part of loans portfolio

Lender had securitised loans previously acquired from ICS into special purpose vehicle now worth €110 million

Ian Guider | 6 hours ago

State home loan scheme aims to help employees affected by Covid-19

The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme will make mortgages available to some who cannot get approval privately

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

Donohoe flags up potential pitfalls of state-backed insurance scheme

Minister for Finance says the state may be no better at managing risks than private insurers

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago