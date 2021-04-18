Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Finance ombudsman criticised over ‘case delays’

The head of a mortgage misselling advisory firm said the FSPO had not progressed certain complaints for up to 16 months

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
18th April, 2021
Finance ombudsman criticised over ‘case delays’
Ger Deering, the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman: complaints made on behalf of distressed home loan holders

Excessive delays in processing cases and “a legion of other issues” have been cited in a complaint to the state’s financial services watchdog from the head of a firm advising homeowners on mortgage misselling claims.

Ben Hoey, the principle of Quartech, which trades as misselling.ie, has written to Ger Deering, the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) claiming little progress has been made on a dozen complaints from his clients, in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

If Bank of Ireland or Irish Life succeed in buying Davy, it will effectively create an Old Firm of retail banking, stockbroking and wealth management in Dublin. Photo: Bryan Meade

Two big to fail: will the sale of Davy undermine Irish banking?

Financial Services Barry J Whyte 10 hours ago
The total amount paid to Davy since 2014 was €14.2 million, and the most it was paid in any single year was €2.89 million in 2020

NTMA paid Davy €14.2m in seven years before Anglo Irish bond scandal

Financial Services Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Jason Lalor, European executive director of Square: ‘I’m always amazed by how big the talent pool is here. The quality of candidates in Ireland is as good as you get.‘ Picture: Finbarr O\&#039;Rourke

Square deal on the cards for Irish businesses, says firm’s European executive director

Financial Services Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
The Business Post reported last month that the Central Bank had contacted the Gardaí in relation to its investigation into Davy. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

‘Very serious’ Davy breaches not criminal offences, says Central Bank

Financial Services Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1