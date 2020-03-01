Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

European Commission warns Ireland faces ‘inherent money-laundering risks’

Use of ‘special purpose’ legal structures to move cash in and out of the country is fraught with dangers, warns the Commission

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
1st March, 2020
Ireland faces some inherent money-laundering risks associated to its internationally-oriented economy said the European Commission.

Ireland faces “inherent money-laundering risks” due to its internationally focused economy and the use of “special purpose” legal structures to move money in and out of the country, according to the European Commission.

In its annual assessment of member states, the Commission said Ireland’s large and growing non-bank financial sector deserved “close attention” and that professional service providers to companies and trusts had an “incomplete understanding of risk exposure to money-laundering”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EU reviewing post-Brexit relocation of British firms within eurozone

Securities regulator wants to make sure British companies on the move are substantive businesses

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Latest results will lay down a marker for the big banks

Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and AIB all release their financial results this week, with each bank facing a different set of challenges for the coming year

Ian Guider | 1 week ago

Regaining customers’ trust will take banks ‘a very long time’, says watchdog

Chair of the Irish Banking Culture Board says banks are making an effort, but more is needed to repair their damaged reputation

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 weeks ago