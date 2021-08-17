EML Payments sets aside €7m for Central Bank investigation into Prepaid Financial Services
Sum is a provision to cover costs and potential fines relating to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism concerns at Irish subsidiary of Australian fintech
EML Payments, the Australian fintech company, has set aside more than €7 million to cover the potential costs of an ongoing investigation by the Central Bank of Ireland into its Irish subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services.
Announcing its full-year results, EML said it had set aside the amount, equivalent, to A$11.4 million, as a provision to cover existing costs and potential fines imposed by the Central Bank relating to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism concerns at Prepaid...
