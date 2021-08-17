EML Payments sets aside €7m for Central Bank investigation into Prepaid Financial Services

EML Payments, the Australian fintech company, has set aside more than €7 million to cover the potential costs of an ongoing investigation by the Central Bank of Ireland into its Irish subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services.

