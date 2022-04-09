Elaine Byrne: We need our own Magnitsky Act to hit Russian oligarchs where it hurts

Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer, was murdered in a Moscow prison in 2009. His “crime” was uncovering a $230 million tax scam by influential Russian government officials which involved fraudulently stealing three companies belonging to Hermitage Capital, a global asset management firm. He was tortured for a year while in detention.

Bill Browder, Hermitage’s chief executive, testified to the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee in 2013 that “eight riot guards with rubber batons beat him...