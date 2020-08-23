Dublin broker is acquired by New York firm

HMP Insurance and Pension Advisers has been acquired by a New York firm for an undisclosed fee.
NFP, the US insurance brokerage firm, has purchased the Dublin broker as part of its push into Europe and said the deal would give it a presence in the “growing Irish market”.
Matt Pawley, a senior vice-president in NFP’s international benefits consulting business, said the acquisition was also motivated in part by Brexit.
