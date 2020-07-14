Tuesday July 14, 2020
Dublin-based Depfa seeks buyer

The bank, owned by the German government following a collapse a decade ago, has appointed financial advisers from Barclays Bank’s Irish arm to seek expressions of interest

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
14th July, 2020
Depfa is a German bank that moved its entire business to Ireland almost 20 years ago

Depfa, the Dublin-headquartered bank which was one of the first casualties of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, has been put up for sale.

Depfa has appointed financial advisers from Barclays Bank’s Irish arm to seek expressions of interest for the lender, which holds a full European banking licence and authorisation to sell covered bonds.

Expression of interest in acquiring the bank and its assets must be lodged by early...

